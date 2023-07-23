Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Christian Vilches-Barron sought for homicide

U.S. Marshals need your help finding 26-year-old Christian Vilches-Barron of Milwaukee. He is wanted for first-degree reckless homicide party to a crime and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

"We do know he’s out looking over his shoulder," explained the marshal on the case. "We believe he fled the country and is currently hiding out in Mexico."

U.S. Marshals said the case sprang from a shooting more than three years ago.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"On March 1, 2020, there were two groups at a bar. Eventually a couple gentlemen on both groups got into a shoving match. Security at the bar ended up pushing the group out," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said that shoving match turned deadly on the street.

Shooting at 15th and Lapham, Milwaukee (March 1, 2020)

"Christian Vilches-Barron and his co-defendant were in a car – they spotted the group on the street," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said Vilches-Barron’s group started shooting out a car window toward the second group near 15th and Lapham.

Christian Vilches-Barron

"Shooting several rounds – approximately 10 at the group," the marshal said.

The shooting killed a 22-year-old man and left another hurt. U.S. Marshals said Vilches-Barron’s co-defendant, Eliseo Calderon-Torres, is serving a 35-year prison sentence for his connection to the crime.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Obviously, there are victims in this case and victims’ families. So they want some closure to this case," the marshal said.

Vilches-Barron is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 158 pounds. Marshals point out a large tattoo across his chest.

Anyone with information is urged call the tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.