Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Carlos Arias Perez sought for sex assault

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Arias Perez. Arias Perez is a known cartel member who officials say sexually assaulted a young teen. If you have information that could help locate Arias Perez, you are urged to call U.S. Marshals.



Investigators are looking for a man they say is a known cartel member who sexually assaulted a young teen getting her pregnant. The 20-year-old has been living in the Whitewater area.

Search for Carlos Arias Perez

What we know:

For nearly two years, Carlos Arias Perez has evaded the law. He’s moved around and accumulated charges.

Carlos Arias Perez

In September 2023, Arias Perez was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a girl he met in an English class.

After the arrest, he posted bail and was released only to be picked up again days later in a drug bust. Authorities say he is a member of a Venezuelan cartel.

What they're saying:

"You could see there was a pattern of his behavior where it has slowly escalated to where we are now," the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "He got himself involved with the Tren De Aragua cartel and was caught possessing and distributing cocaine in the community of Whitewater."

Carlos Arias Perez

What's next:

The 20-year-old has been on the run ever since. He is believed to be hiding out in the Whitewater area or the rural outskirts picking up odd jobs.

Arias Perez sometimes goes by "Erik" and uses the last name "Garcia." He is 5’8" tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Carlos Arias Perez

What you can do:

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about him to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.