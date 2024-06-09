Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Artemus Taylor has 'big felonies' on record

A Milwaukee man convicted of robbing a food mart at gunpoint is on the run.

U.S. Marshals said Artemus Taylor's sentence was almost up when he fled from a halfway house.

"He’s just a frequent flier when it comes to not complying with any sanctions," the marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals said Taylor has been committing crimes since childhood. Investigators said he has past convictions involving robbery, fleeing and felon in possession of a firearm.

"He’s got a lot of big felonies that are on his record just over the past 10 years," the marshal said.

Artemus Taylor

It’s what happened inside a food mart at 44th and Lisbon in 2013 that landed him in trouble with the feds. Investigators said Taylor and another man walked into the store and held up a cashier at gunpoint. Taylor was arrested and charged federally.

"They pick the most severe crimes and the guys with the most criminal history," the investigator said.

Taylor was sentenced to eight years in prison. Investigators said his term was nearly up when he fled from a hallway house.

"During his time at the halfway house he left, cut his GPS off," the marshal said. "Went on the run for the first time."

It wasn’t long after that investigators said Oak Creek police picked him up for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He went back to federal prison and was later put on supervised release.

"He’s just kind of repeating over and over. Anytime he’s given a little compassion or release, he just takes a mile," the marshal said.

Artemus Taylor

Investigators said the 32-year-old hasn’t been seen since November 2023. A warrant was issued when he didn’t show up for a court hearing.

"He’s considered armed and dangerous," the marshal said. "He’s considered a flight risk, and he’s someone that should be brought back into custody."

Taylor is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 186 pounds.

If you know where Taylor is, you're urged to call the U.S. Marshals tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.