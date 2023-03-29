Wisconsin's healthiest, least healthy counties; UW reveals new data

article

Ozaukee County ranks the healthiest in Wisconsin and Menominee is the least healthy county in the state, according to new data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released on Wednesday, March 29.

This year, the analysis finds that counties with well-resourced civic infrastructure have higher rates of high school completion, higher household incomes, less income inequality and lower rates of children in poverty and uninsured adults, according to Sheri Johnson, principal investigator of County Health Rankings & Roadmaps and director of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

A news release says this year’s County Health Rankings looked at a series of factors to measure civic infrastructure and participation in counties including access to parks, school funding adequacy, broadband, voter turnout and self-reported census participation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To see how Wisconsin fares on these measures of civic health – the opportunities residents have to use their voices in shaping their communities, you are invited to visit countyhealthrankings.org.