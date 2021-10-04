Wisconsin's dairy sector expansion project unveiled

The state of Wisconsin will be supporting the expansion of Agropur Dairy Cooperative in Little Chute with up to $4.5 million in business tax credits from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

A news release says Agropur, one of the world's largest dairy suppliers, will be building a new $168 million state-of-the-art cheese factory in Little Chute that will set the company up for future success in Wisconsin by investing in the latest cheesemaking technology and making room for growth.

Agropur will be eligible for up to $4.5 million in business tax credits over the next four years based on meeting hiring and capital expenditure goals.

In Wisconsin, Agropur operates facilities in La Crosse, Appleton, Little Chute, Weyauwega, and Luxemburg, employing about 850 employees. With this project, the cooperative anticipates spending nearly $60 million more a year on milk from Wisconsin farms and creating at least 54 new full-time jobs.





The new Agropur cheesemaking facility is under construction on 24.5 acres in the Village of Little Chute. The 210,000 square foot facility will allow Agropur to increase its production and make future expansions in Little Chute possible. The facility’s milk processing would more than double from 300 million pounds a year to 750 million pounds with about 85 percent of that milk coming from within 40 miles of the plant.

Today’s announcement took place at Steffens Dairy Farm, an Agropur supplier near Seymour. The farm is run by Lorraine Steffens and her sons, Steve and Dan. The family, which has owned the farm since 1971, milks 130 cows on about 300 acres.