Every Sunday, Nancy Bonesho practices with her basketball league with a game of three-on-three. But it is so much more than just a game. It is hope on the hardwood.

"I’ve always tried to be more positive," said Bonesho.

The 68-year-old former teacher and the ladies on her team have a lot in common. They love basketball, they are about the same age and three of the ladies are cancer survivors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Yeah I get tired, evenings I get tired, but so what," Bonesho said.

Last year, Bonesho found herself more than just tired. During practice, she started to have a cough that would not go away.

"That’s when I was thinking something’s up here," Bonesho said.

Bonesho made a trip to a walk-in clinic for some tests. Those tests revealed the cancer Bonesho beat less than two years ago was back – and in a big way.

"She told me my cancer had metastasized to my lungs and bones," Bonesho said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The cancer was stage 4. While that devastating news could have prompted her to throw in the towel, she chose to stay in the game with an assist from her teammates.

"My time is limited. I don’t have time to put myself down and sit in the house and watch TV and close the drapes and have dark days," Bonesho said.

"She’s the real deal. Heart of gold," said teammate Joanie Smith.

Luckily, Bonesho has a deep bench.

Nancy Bonesho

Jackie Milsna calls her teammate and former patient a fighter.

"This is a scary, scary. She’s had to have some surgery over chemo complications," Milsna said. "I did that surgery for her, she’s just as smooth as silk – you could never know what she’s going through. I’m sure there’s times she’s lonely and scared."

Support also comes from the doctor who treated Bonesho when she was first diagnosed with cancer about four years ago.

"Obviously, the things she likes to do, to be active, to be out whether it’s raking the leaves or playing basketball on a nationally competitive level, she couldn’t do those things with fluid around her lungs and cancer in her lungs. So we had to craft a treatment plan that would get rid of that," said oncologist Dr. Scott Maul.

"I have two medications that are attacking the cells. The cancer cells," Bonesho said. "One attacks the inside and the other attacks the outside."

Thankfully for Bonesho, those medications – along with monthly infusions to strengthen her bones – are working.

"She’s not having any significant side effects. So it has caused that fluid around her lungs to go away. There’s currently no evidence of cancer, so she’s having a complete response," Dr. Maul said. "She was telling me she was on the basketball court for an hour-and-a-half over the weekend, and I don’t think I could do that."

Even Bonesho's teammates are in awe.

"I’m sure she’s short of breath, I’m sure she hurts, it’s in her bones. It’s in her lungs, she had to have the fluid taken out of her lungs which is not a pleasant thing. She just does it with courage – she doesn’t complain about anything," Milsna said. "I always tell people my basketball team are just a bunch of beautiful women, and it’s a blessing to have them in my life."

For Bonesho, these friendships are a bond that not only puts points on the board, but help her bounce back after a number of life's challenges.

"Cancer’s not a doomsday signal anymore, it’s just ‘hey, it’s here,’" Bonesho said. "Don’t deal with the negative. Get that out of your mind. Deal with it, recognize it, accept it – I accepted it and moved on with it."

Stage 4 in general means it is an incurable stage of cancer, but it’s very treatable. Bonesho's doctors said her outlook is good. Bonesho credits her large family for helping her through – and, of course, her teammates.