Wisconsin woman arrested; entered stranger's home, prepared dinner

article

The Brief A woman entered a stranger's house in Madison and was later arrested for burglary. Police say the woman made herself at home, preparing a shrimp and pasta dinner, before her arrest.



A woman who made herself so at home in an apparent stranger’s house in Wisconsin that she prepared a shrimp and pasta dinner has been arrested for burglary.

The person who lives at the house arrived home late Tuesday night to find the lights on and someone inside, Madison police said in a report.

The woman was casually walking around inside when officers showed up and ordered her to come to the door. She "calmly advised officers that she had permission to be in the house from the resident," the report said.

The woman also mentioned the resident by name to the officers and said she had been given the house keys earlier in the day after meeting the resident at a coffee shop.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In addition to cooking a meal, the woman "apparently inspected mail and other items to learn the name of the resident and fabricate a story," the police report continued.

The person who lives in the house insisted to officers that she never met the woman who later was jailed.