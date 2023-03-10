Wisconsin winter storm: Share pictures of snow in your neighborhood

The winter storm that walloped southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, March 9 and Friday, March 10 left quite the wintry mark.

We would like to see what it looks like in your neighborhood? Just download the FOX6 Storm Center app from one of the links below – or if you have it already, it's even easier! Just snap a picture and click the SUBMIT button on the menu of the app.

The FOX6 News digital team will collect those pictures – and add them to our gallery below. Thanks for helping share what it looks like in southeast Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

PHOTO GALLERY