Wisconsin winning Powerball ticket sold in Green Lake worth $50K

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at GL Crossroads Convenience in Green Lake, Wisconsin for the Wednesday, Dec. 27 drawing. The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (4-11-38-51-68) and the Powerball (5).

The winning ticket in Green Lake is the ninth winning Powerball ticket of $50,000 or more sold in Wisconsin this month.

With one Powerball drawing remaining until the New Year, the jackpot that’s been growing over the holidays continues to get bigger. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $760 million – the ninth largest jackpot is the game's history.

The current Powerball jackpot is the fourth to exceed half a billion dollars in 2023. The most recent jackpot winner came in October when a California ticket won a $1.765 billion grand prize.

2023 Powerball Jackpots include:

6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA

March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA

April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH

July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA

11, 2023 - $1.765 billion – CA

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Players can check to see if their ticket is a winner by going to wilottery.com or using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 and the odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.