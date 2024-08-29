Wisconsin winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Bristol

article

A winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Bristol BP gas station.

The winning Wisconsin ticket matched five of five numbers (5-33-47-50-64) but not the Powerball (20). The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $1 million prize into $2 million because of the 2X Power Play multiplier.

The $2 million ticket is the largest prize Bristol BP/Golden Country LLC has ever sold. In 2023, the store sold an $18,000 Badger 5 jackpot and in 2018, they sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw dates to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on wilottery.com. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing.

The odds of winning a $1 million Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054. For the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Wednesday night were 1:1.8.