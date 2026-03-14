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The Brief Tens of thousands of We Energies customers across Wisconsin lost power Friday. Strong wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin. If you are without power or see a downed wire, report it to We Energies immediately.



We Energies crews are still working to restore power after Friday's damaging winds impacted tens of thousands of customers across Wisconsin.

Strong wind gusts, which reached nearly 70 mph in southeast Wisconsin, knocked down large trees and power lines – snapping poles and causing widespread outages.

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As of 4 p.m. Saturday, We Energies said power had been restored for more than 117,000 customers.

What's next:

We Energies expects 90% of customers who lost power will have it restored by Saturday night. All customers are expected to have power back by Sunday afternoon, March 15.

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The utility also said crews are preparing for the upcoming winter storm and will be ready to respond to any new power outages that may arise.

What you can do:

You can check out the full outage map on the We Energies website. The public is reminded to stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and report them immediately to We Energies or local law enforcement.