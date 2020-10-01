Wisconsin virus cases surge amid 'perfect storm of factors'

Milwaukee County officials said there are multiple factors contributing to Wisconsin's high COVID-19 case numbers.

Cases in Milwaukee are lower than other parts of the state, and while county officials are happy with that, they say there is more work to be done.

"I'm really sad. I'm really sad because I know we can do better," said Heather Schimmers, Ascension Wisconsin chief nursing officer.

Wisconsin ranks fourth in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among U.S. states.

Milwaukee County officials are pleased that the county's numbers are lower than other parts of the state.

"I attribute a lot of that to the fact that we're seeing really, really good compliance with individuals on social distancing. Really good compliance with businesses," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

County health officials say Wisconsin's high numbers are likely due to students returning from universities, community spread and heightened complacency.

The colder weather is another concern, as people begin to spend more time indoors.

"Our current surge in Wisconsin appears to be somewhat in the perfect storm of factors," Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management said. "We know the virus, number one, is much easier to transmit indoors because it's not open-air, the virus isn't blowing around getting circulated in air space."

Milwaukee County has seen a rise in hospitalizations, though. Schimmers said the higher numbers could be due to quarantine and mask fatigue.

"I think it's like most things in life where we have some human drift where we get comfortable with something," Schimmers said. "And if it doesn't affect you, you start taking shortcuts around things."

Health providers said some things people can do to get numbers lower include continuing to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands.

As for Milwaukee's reopening plan, Barrett said there is a concern for students returning home from college. That is something health officials will be keeping an eye on.