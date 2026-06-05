The Brief The VA reimburses veterans for medical-related travel expenses, and filing that paperwork is moving to an online system. Some Wisconsin veterans worry they've become victims of a digital divide. A VA spokesperson said staff will help veterans file online claims, and paper forms are still an option.



A recent change to how certain paperwork is filed has led to a lot of questions for Wisconsin veterans, some of whom worry they're victims of a digital divide.

Online reimbursement

What they're saying:

To say Joe Deloria, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, is proud of his service would be an understatement. But this week, he's grown frustrated over mixed messaging from Veterans Affairs – and worries some veterans are being left behind.

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"What are you telling to these veterans? Are you just automatically forfeiting the money?" he said.

Like many veterans, Deloria gets reimbursed for medical-related travel expenses through the VA. He said those expenses add up quickly because he makes frequent trips from his Waukesha home to Milwaukee's VA Medical Center.

Milwaukee's Zablocki VA Medical Center

In May, Deloria spotted a sign alerting patients that claims will move to an online-only system starting June 1.

"Authenticating – I have no idea what they are authenticating," he said.

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Deloria showed FOX6 News the process, which he said takes 13 steps. He's worried about where his personal information is being stored.

"I’m thinking if I’m not apprised of it, how about the rest of these vets?" said Eddie Meier, a U.S. Army veteran.

Meier said there's a bigger issue for veterans who do not have internet access. He only has a flip phone and relies on others to help him online.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website for submitting online medical travel-related reimbursement requests

"You’ve got about 800,000 Vietnam veterans, all around the same age from 68 to 90," he said.

Complicating matters even more, an FAQ section of the VA's "Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System" states the department will still accept paper forms in person or by mail – a contradiction from the message inside.

"A lot of these people are going to walk into the VA, and they’re not going to get their travel pay," said Meier.

Help for veterans?

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee VA said, while they are moving to electronic claims, they will always still accept paper forms. Additionally, VA staff will help any veteran with online submissions.

The VA said electronic claims are processed in days, while paper forms can take months.