Wisconsin's utility moratorium expires, disconnections possible

Wisconsin's residential disconnection moratorium expires April 15.

If you have not gotten caught up on your power bill payments, you may be at risk of having your power shut off.

"What the end of the winter moratorium means is some people who have been behind on their bills can be disconnected," said Alison Trouy with We Energies.

Trouy urges customers behind on their bills to reach out right now.

"We want to work with people, we're here to help. You can reach out to us through a number of ways to establish payment plans and learn about your options," said Trouy.

We Energies works with customers year-round to offer payment plans and help with energy assistance. Because of those efforts, less than 1% of We Energies customers are at risk for disconnection. Those with mounting balances won't see the lights go off automatically.

"We will send you notices, reach out by phone, and that has already been happening. If you haven't received those messages you're most likely not going to be disconnected, but we still want you to give us a call," said Trouy.

We Energies also warns of scams.

"This is a big time of year for scammers, because they know people are scared. You may get a phone call threatening immediate disconnection, if someone's being really rude, threatening, scary, that is not us – don't fall for it," said Trouy.

As the state's ban on utility shut-offs during the winter comes to a close, We Energies says it's not too late to reach out for assistance.

"We're here to help. Disconnection always has been and always will be our last resort," said Trouy. "One of the easiest ways you can take care of this situation is by using our mobile app or going on our website."

What to know

Disconnection is always a last resort

If you are behind on your bill, visit we-energies.com, the We Energies app, or call 800-842-4565. We Energies can help you arrange a payment plan and connect you to financial assistance options.



If a customer establishes and maintains a payment plan, they are no longer at risk for disconnection.

Energy assistance is available

Some customers may qualify for energy assistance. Customers can go to we-energies.com/payment-bill/wi-energy-assistance for more information on energy assistance.

Simple ways to manage costs

There are many ways to manage energy costs at home. Visit the We Energies website for a handy checklist.