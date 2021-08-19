Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for 4th month

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday, Aug. 19.
The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%. A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.
Wisconsin added 12,400 private-sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.
Wisconsin DHS has launched a new data webpage, COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination, which includes a visualization showing the rate of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths per 100,000 among individuals who are fully vaccinated versus individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
The number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin who were hospitalized with COVID-19 more than doubled from February to July.
Prison products: Thousands petition DOC, want single vendor plan halted
Wisconsin prisoners and their families will soon have one choice for buying personal items. Now, a State senator is hoping to block DOC's plan.