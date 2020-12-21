Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin to receive 1st shipment of Moderna vaccine this week

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
In this photo illustration, a vial and a medical syringe are displayed in front of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States and Moderna biotechnology company's logos. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Monday, Dec. 21 that Wisconsin is expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine to begin arriving at hospitals and clinics across the state this week.

The initial shipment is expected to be 16,000 doses, with state health officials planning to receive a total of 100,000 doses in the upcoming weeks. Unlike the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna vaccine can be stored in normal freezers, which allows the vaccine to be shipped directly to vaccinating entities across Wisconsin.

In anticipation of the Moderna allocation, Gov. Tony Evers and DHS activated the federal government's long-term care pharmacy distribution program to provide on-site vaccination for Wisconsin’s long-term care residents and staff.

A portion, 29,000 doses, of the Moderna allocation will be reserved in order to begin vaccinating Wisconsinites in this program. The program is set to begin on Dec. 28.

