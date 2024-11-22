The Brief The cost of a typical Thanksgiving meal in Wisconsin is down 2% this year. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation compared costs in 2023 and 2024. In Wisconsin, the cost this year is below the national average.



Some good news for Wisconsinites this year: According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, the traditional Thanksgiving meal will cost 2% less than last year.

According to the WFBF's survey, the price tag for a typical Thanksgiving meal in Wisconsin is $57.61 this year. The survey tabulated the total cost at $58.86 a year ago.

That meal includes turkey, green beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie and more.

For comparison, the American Farm Bureau Federation’s survey of the same items showed a 5% decrease from 2023 with prices nationally at $58.08 this year.