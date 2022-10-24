Wisconsin test scores; learning loss evident latest report card shows

The "Nation's Report Card" is out for the first time since the pandemic began. Wisconsin student test scores and all other states show learning loses. That federal government report also finds Wisconsin is the worst state in the nation for gaps between Black and white students.

The report card shows Wisconsin eighth grade students' average reading test scores sunk back to 1998 levels. The score this year is 262 – five points lower than the latest test in pre-pandemic 2019. Despite the dropoff, Wisconsin is a little better than the national average of 259.

For math, Wisconsin's 8th grade average score this year was 281 – beating the national average of 273. However, this year's score for Wisconsin is still lower than the 2019 score of 289.

The nation's report card finds widening racial gaps, with Wisconsin the worst state in the country. Black Wisconsin eighth graders averaged 38 points lower than white students in reading, and 53 points lower in math. Only one place had a wider margin between white and black students – Washington, D.C.

Hispanic Wisconsin eight grade students averaged 19 points lower than white students in reading – and 27 points lower in math.

The report card also reveals differences between boys and girls. Wisconsin eighth grade boys averaged eight points lower than girls in reading, but were very similar in math scores.

The federal government's National Assessment of Educational Progress puts out the report card, testing 4th and 8th graders.

It also grades Milwaukee students. This year, the average reading score of fourth-graders in the city was 187. That number is lower than the average for large cities, which is 209. Milwaukee fourth-graders in 2019 scored an average of 190.

For math, the average score of fourth-grade students in Milwaukee was 206, compared with 2019's score of 215 and 2009's score of 220. The national average in large cities this year was 227.

Wisconsin's governor impacts schools by signing or vetoing the state budget, which sends money to local schools. The governor can also approve or reject bills dealing with schools.

"Achievement is never solely what happens between teacher and a kid in the classroom. If their home life is such that they, you know, nutrition is an issue, safety is an issue, affordable housing is an issue. We need to start working on all these things together. This is not something that we're just going to turn around and blame it on Milwaukee Public Schools and say they're horrible," said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Evers urges the Republican-controlled legislature to spend $2 billion more on public schools – including on literacy and mental health. The governor proposes using part of an estimated $5 billion budget surplus in Wisconsin.

"I will make sure that we create competition in the education marketplace. We will spend our tax dollars, all of us taxpayers in Wisconsin, spend our tax dollars frugally, economically and efficiently. That is what is missing right now from just throwing more money into education," said Tim Michels, Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor.

"If you can't read, you're probably going to end up out on the streets. So we're going to do massive education reform. We're going to do a universal school choice, which empowers parents, puts parents back in charge of their sons and daughters education, and this will create competition in the education marketplace. Competition is a great motivator," Michels said.

A key part of Michels' plan is to allow any student in the state to qualify for the state's Parental Choice voucher – which uses taxpayer money to pay for kids to go to private schools. Gov. Evers vetoed that bill this year.

"There would be no money left for public schools. Period. I mean, how can you make vouchers a statewide solution, or impetus and have enough money? Where’s it all going to come from? Our first responsibility under the constitution is our public schools. What’s best for our kids is best for our state," Evers said.

Wisconsin's governor also signs or vetoes bills the legislature passes. Gov. Evers vetoed a bill to break up Milwaukee Public Schools into four to eight smaller districts. Michels said he is open to the concept of breaking up MPS.