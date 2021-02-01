Wisconsin teen with rare brain tumor given year to live

A Wisconsin teen found out she has a rare brain tumor two days before Christmas, now she's been given a year to live.

Rozalynn Mapes was like any other teenager -- she went to school, hung out with friends, and had a part-time job until early December.

Rozalynn Mapes

"On December 12th Rozalynn was complaining of some numbness in her face, she was starting to feel a little dizzy," said Angelina, Rozalynn's mother.

Two days before Christmas doctors diagnosed Rozalynn with diffuse intrinsic pontine Glioma or DIPG -- an aggressive tumor found in the brain stem area.

"My heart left my body," said Angelina.

Advertisement

There is no cure for DIPG.

"They give you between 12 and 15 months radiation. It's what we have," said Angelia.

There's also a clincial trial at the University of Michigan.

"I think we have a chance, I mean I don’t feel like this is it. I believe that there is more that they can do," said Angelina.

This is the second battle for Rozalynn. She was born with Turner syndrome, a female chromosome disorder.

"She has struggled and fought. She has overcome so much in her life," said Angelina.

She doesn't plan to stop fighting anytime soon.

"You gotta keep pushing, you gotta keep fighting, you can’t let it control you. That’s all I gotta say. You got to fight. Don’t give up, don’t give up," said Angelina.

And keep your family close.

"My mom is my best friend and always has been," said Rozalynn Mapes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"I don’t know what the future holds for us right now, but I know we’re not going to give up and we’re going to try every avenue, every clinical trial we can get her in to. We’re gonna do everything we can," said Angelina.

Rozalynn's family has set up a GoFundMe Page for medication and travel costs to go to the University of Michigan for the clinical trial.