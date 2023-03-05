Wisconsin Swimming Pleasant Prairie state meet, air, water complaints

Swimmers and parents say something’s not right at a Wisconsin state championship. They say the water and air made them sick.

Swimmers from across the state worked all year to make it to the state championship for 11 to 14-year-olds at Pleasant Prairie's Rec Plex. They knew winning it all was going to be hard, but they couldn't train for this.

Wisconsin’s best 11-year-old to 14-year-old swimmers came to Pleasant Prairie to win state gold, but some said they were also leaving with a little red.

"I’m really itchy," said Maya Adamson, 12. "Like, when I get out of the pool, my body is really itchy."

Adamson swam in the 200 backstroke finals.

"It was kind of hard to breathe, and I have like, a lot of headaches, and then I swam a race, and then when I got out of the pool, I don't know," said Adamson. "My throat felt like, kind of tight for some reason, and I couldn't really breathe that well."

It wasn't just any meet. It was Wisconsin Swimming’s Short Course State Championship for kids 11-14.

Quincy Laufenberg, 11, has been swimming since he was 4, but for the first time in his life, he said he used his inhaler.

"It's not even bad when you swim," said Laufenberg. "It's when you stop or when you're done swimming. You get out and it’s just non-stop coughing. You can’t breathe."

Pleasant Prairie’s Rec Plex housed this year’s competition where a red-eyed parent after a red-eyed parent said the same thing.

"There's obviously something going on with the air quality because people are coughing and just like, red eyes, a lot more than anywhere else," said Drew Lundt, parent.

The tournament organizer, Wisconsin Swimming, did respond to parents via email, writing: "The health and safety of Wisconsin Swimming’s athletes is our top priority. We are doing everything that we can in concert with the facility to address the air quality issues."

While the kids who made it all the way to state hope their health stays afloat.

We don’t know what caused the kids to get sick.

We asked officials at the Rec Plex to talk to us on camera. They didn’t respond.

We also asked tournament organizers if they know what happened. They didn't respond.