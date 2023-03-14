Wisconsin Supreme Court race; Kelly in Milwaukee, Protasiewicz declined

You’ll decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court in the Wisconsin spring general election April 4.

Tuesday, March 14 was a chance for Milwaukee voters to hear from both candidates, but only one accepted the invite. That gave the whole hour to Daniel Kelly.

In the 2022 governor's race, we saw Republican Tim Michels decline the Milwaukee Press Club's invitation, but he did join the Rotary Club.

The Wisconsin Supreme court race has topped $20 million, shattering the national spending record for state Supreme Court, with Janet Protasiewicz ads beating Daniel Kelly two to one.

"I really don’t know," said Tony Mitchell, Milwaukee voter. "I really don’t know at this time."

Daniel Kelly

To give some insight into the candidates, the Milwaukee Press Club said before the February primary, they invited both candidates to share the stage.

"We would have loved to have had them both here," said Milwaukee Press Club President Maryann Lazarski. "I want to make it clear this was never a debate. It was just our regular format."

There was a joint event with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.

"There’s been a nationwide trend that has actually seen a lot of candidates decline debates, sometimes for political reasons because they want a friendlier questioner, and sometimes because they just think it’s to their advantage to not give oxygen to their opponent," said Jill Geisler. "Republican Governor Mike DeWine in Ohio didn’t debate his Democratic competitor. He was ahead in the polls, says, ‘Everybody knows me. They’ve known me for a long time. I don’t need to do this.’ He also didn’t need to give attention to his opponent. The Democratic candidate for governor in Arizona, Hobbs, said she wasn’t going to debate Lake to give her a platform."

Janet Protasiewicz

The Protasiewicz campaign said it didn't work with their schedule but added they offered to speak at another time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A reporter asked Kelly about his past work for the Republican Party.

"The Republican Party was one of my clients," said Kelly. "I’m a lawyer. We have clients. Here’s the thing with lawyers and clients, lawyers don’t pick up on the politics of their clients."

He accused his opponent of deceptive ads.

"It is slander, and I don’t need a court to tell me, to recognize slander when I see it," said Kelly. "It is definitely slander."

On April 4, you'll decide.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

"I wouldn’t want to speculate because of the commercials," said Mitchell. "Both justices have negatives going against them, and I don’t want to make a decision based on what I see by way of the commercials, so it’s going to be difficult to vote either way."

Kelly and Protasiewicz will be on the same stage March 21 for their one and only debate. It’s the same day that early voting kicks off in Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, Hillary Clinton backed Protasiewicz, another sign showing the national importance of this race.