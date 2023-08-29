Wisconsin stolen semi chase, fire; driver arrested after 50 miles

Wisconsin authorities chased a stolen semi more than 50 miles before it started on fire and eventually crashed Friday, Aug. 25.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi was stolen from a Monroe County area business around 2 p.m. The owner tracked the semi's location via GPS, and authorities found it on eastbound I-94 in Jackson County – initiating a pursuit.

State troopers and other agencies used tire deflation devices and an armored tactical vehicle during the chase. Authorities tried to contact the driver to stop, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

The semi kept driving – operating on its tire rims, which caused the back of the semi to start on fire. The chase eventually ended when the semi crashed near Wisconsin Dells. The driver, identified as Michael Jones of St. Louis, was then arrested. He faces the following charges in Juneau County:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

False imprisonment

Attempting to flee/elude an officer

Take and drive commercial vehicle without consent

Resisting an officer

Criminal damage to property (2 counts)

Michael Jones

In addition to the Wisconsin State Patrol, eight other law enforcement agencies and three fire departments were involved.