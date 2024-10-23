Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, inspectors recruited

article

The Brief The Wisconsin State Patrol is actively recruiting men and women for its upcoming recruit classes. Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams. The dealine to apply is Jan. 19, 2025.



The Wisconsin State Patrol is accepting applications for its 71st and 72nd Recruit Classes.

A news release says troopers and inspectors are assigned to counties throughout the state to enforce traffic laws and keep Wisconsin’s highways safe.

In addition to enforcing traffic and criminal laws across Wisconsin, State Patrol officers may serve in specialized roles including pilots, K-9 officers, crash reconstruction experts, and commercial motor vehicle inspectors. Other special units focus on combatting human trafficking and drug interdiction, and services like Honor Guard and dignitary protection.

Requirements and training

Qualified candidates must pass physical readiness tests, a background investigation, interview, and pre-employment medical and psychological exams.

Applicants accepted into the State Patrol Academy at Fort McCoy receive a salary plus meals and lodging during their training. Taught by Wisconsin DOJ Training and Standards certified instructors, cadets learn from experienced officers with the goal of strengthening communication skills, self-confidence and physical capabilities.

The State Patrol’s 71st Recruit Class will begin training at the Academy on July 14, 2025. This traditional recruit class is for individuals new to or with limited experience in law enforcement. After graduating from the State Patrol Academy, new troopers and inspectors are assigned to one of the five State Patrol regions where they will receive 12 additional weeks of on-the-job field training.

The 72nd Recruit Class is for individuals who have been certified and employed as law enforcement officers. Recruits complete an accelerated training program that begins at the State Patrol Academy on July 28, 2025. The class rotates between training at the Academy and training in the field until 18 weeks have been completed.

Members of the 71st and 72nd Recruit Classes will be sworn in and receive their badges at the Wisconsin State Patrol Graduation Ceremony on Nov. 21, 2025.

Applicants must have a two-year associate degree or a minimum of 60 college-level credits prior to starting at the Academy. Up to 60 credits may be waived for individuals with relevant training or military experience.

Learn more about the application process. The deadline to apply is Jan. 19, 2025.