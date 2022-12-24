Wisconsin State Patrol trooper crash near Wisconsin Dells
article
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. - A trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control near Wisconsin Dells on Saturday morning, Dec. 24.
Officials said the trooper was in his cruiser, parked alongside I-90/94, helping another motorist when a pick-up truck lost control and struck his cruiser.
Wisconsin State Patrol didn't say what caused the crash, but it happened during a period of severe winter weather with strong winds, cold temperatures, and drifting and blowing snow.
The pick-up truck driver was not injured.