Wisconsin State Patrol trooper crash near Black River Falls
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper walked away with no serious injuries after a truck hit his cruiser Wednesday morning, July 27.
It happened on I-94 near Black River Falls.
Officials said the semi driver lost control and hit the squad while the trooper conducted a traffic stop.
The trooper only suffered minor injuries.
This crash is under investigation.