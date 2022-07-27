Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Patrol trooper crash near Black River Falls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper walked away with no serious injuries after a truck hit his cruiser Wednesday morning, July 27.

It happened on I-94 near Black River Falls.

Officials said the semi driver lost control and hit the squad while the trooper conducted a traffic stop. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The trooper only suffered minor injuries. 

This crash is under investigation.