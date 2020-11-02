Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Patrol stops vehicle with snowmobile on roof

By FOX6 News Digital Team
POLK COUNTY, Wis. - This is the time of year when the snowmobiles and ATV get a lot of use -- especially in rural parts of Wisconsin.

But the Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants you to know there is a right way and a wrong way to transport a snowmobile. Below is a picture of what NOT to do.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped the above vehicle on Sunday, Nov. 1 on US 63 in Polk County. You can see why.

