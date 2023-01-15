Wisconsin State Patrol pursuit, Delafield search and arrest

article

Delafield police said a man was arrested after a pursuit by Wisconsin State Patrol troopers Saturday morning, Jan. 14.

Police said the search for the driver took place in the area near I-94 and Highway C.

The search resulted in an arrest, and police said there was "no danger to the community."

A homeowner shared photos of the arrest with FOX6 News and said the man was caught near her house. She said she believes the man may have tried to get into her house, leaving blood by her back patio door in the back of her garage. She said the police told her this was a three-county pursuit, and the man fled a traffic stop, crashing in Delafield.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is leading the investigation, police said.