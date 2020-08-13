Wisconsin State Patrol inspector injured, cruiser struck in multi-vehicle crash

A Wisconsin State Patrol employee has been released from the hospital after his cruiser was struck from behind in a Wednesday morning crash.

The state patrol motor carrier inspector was in Dane County just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 12 when he was struck, waiting to turn onto Old State Highway 69 from WIS-69.

Authorities said the driver of a pickup truck failed to see the cruiser as other vehicles passed it, resulting in the collision. A third vehicle then swerved to avoid the crash and struck a guardrail.

Aside from the inspector, no other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.