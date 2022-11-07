Wisconsin State Patrol; aerial enforcement in 6 counties

article

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Monday, November 7

I-43 – Walworth County

Tuesday, November 8

I-39 – Portage County

Wednesday, November 9

I-41 – Dodge County

Thursday, November 10

WIS 29 – Marathon County

WIS 57 – Door County

Friday, November 11

I-94 – Waukesha County

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.