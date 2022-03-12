Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin state park sticker contest, DNR accepting 2023 entries

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin state park sticker sample for 2022

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2023 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest.

Now in its 32nd year, the annual DNR-sponsored design contest is open to all high school-age students in Wisconsin attending public, private and parochial schools or homeschooled students. Artwork entries should focus on animals, plants or outdoor activities in Wisconsin.

"The admission sticker design contest is a fantastic opportunity for Wisconsin's high school students to showcase their artwork. The winning design will be displayed on hundreds of thousands of vehicles," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR parks director. "We are grateful for all of the students who submit artwork, and I am looking forward to seeing the winning design."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests and recreation areas across Wisconsin. All motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas must have a vehicle admission sticker. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Materials for the 2023 sticker design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30, 2022.

Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past sticker design winners are available on the DNR's website.

Fundraiser for Ukraine at Colectivo's Back Room
article

Fundraiser for Ukraine at Colectivo's Back Room

An event at Colectivo's Back Room in Milwaukee raised money for Ukraine. Organizers want people to remember what Ukrainians are fighting to save.

Racine Community Health Center grant, $20M from state
article

Racine Community Health Center grant, $20M from state

Gov. Tony Evers announced $20 million from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program for the Racine Community Health Center.

Milwaukee County Zoo behind the scenes

Have you ever wanted to see any of the hidden corners of the Milwaukee County Zoo? ''Inside the Zoo'' was back Saturday, March 12.