The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the winner of the 2026 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission pass design contest.

Delavan-Darien grad wins



Jaelyn Logterman, who has now graduated from Delavan-Darien High School, won with a design inspired by her own adventures with her dog. The DNR said it depicts a beloved memory of friends enjoying time on the water.

The DNR-sponsored design contest is open to artwork submissions from high school-age students attending Wisconsin's public, private or parochial schools or homeschools. The annual contest, now in its 35th year, received more than 150 submissions for the 2026 pass design.

The second-place winner was Adalynn Zahurance of Rice Lake High School, and the third-place recipient was Elizabeth Bornick of Princeton High School.

The 2026 Honorable Mentions were:

Addison Strobel, Watertown High School

Aubrey Musil, Rice Lake High School

Declan Bednar, Rice Lake High School

Ella Kanzelberger, Preble High School

Evelyn Strimple, Catholic Central High School

Kaitlyn Harrison, Hortonville High School

Lily Baetz, Madison West High School

View previous years' winning pass designs on the DNR website.

How to submit for 2027



The DNR is accepting artwork entries from high school students for the 2027 12-month Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission pass. Artwork entries should focus on outdoor recreation, animals or plants in Wisconsin.

Materials for the 2027 pass design contest are now available, and students can submit entries through April 30, 2026. Rules, submission guidelines, tips for a winning design and past winning designs are available on the DNR’s State Park Pass Design Contest webpage.

Buy a vehicle admission pass



Vehicle admission passes provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. A 12-month admission pass or a daily admission pass is required on all motor vehicles entering state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a vehicle pass.

A 12-month vehicle admission pass to Wisconsin state parks and forests is valid for 12 months from the time of purchase and costs $28 for Wisconsin residents and $50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual pass for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents aged 65 or older.

A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park passes for $15.50 for residents and $32.50 for nonresidents. Additional vehicle passes will be punched for the same month as the original full-price pass, regardless of when in the year they are purchased.

The 12-month admission passes with the new 2026 design will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. All passes purchased through the remainder of 2025 will feature the 2025 pass design; however, these passes will still be valid for a full 12 months. Passes purchased in November 2025 will expire on Nov. 30, 2026, and passes purchased in December 2025 will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Passes are available for purchase online, at state park system properties and at DNR service centers. Admission revenues fund Wisconsin State Park System operations.

More information on how to purchase vehicle admission passes and other frequently asked questions can be found on the DNR's Vehicle Admission Passes webpage.