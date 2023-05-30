Wisconsin state park admission fees, trail passes free June 3-4
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to head outdoors for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend happening June 3-4. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.
A news release says with 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, the DNR invites Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area, or to try a new activity.
Find a full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system. Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, here are some helpful things to know:
STATE PARKS
- Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.
- All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Programs and events are posted online at the DNR’s website.
TRAILS
- All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.
- ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.
FISHING
- Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps.
- All 2023-2024 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits.
- This is the perfect time of year for small and largemouth bass, panfish and northern pike to be active.
- New to fishing? Check out free clinics hosted at state properties.
- Locate launches and shore fishing access points near you.
BOAT LAUNCHES
- All DNR boat launches are open.
- Boats must be registered, which can be done either online or via mail.
- Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments, and never move live fish from any waterbody.