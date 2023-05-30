Wisconsin state park admission fees, trail passes free June 3-4

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to head outdoors for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend happening June 3-4. State park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

A news release says with 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and roughly 15,000 lakes, the DNR invites Wisconsinites to discover a new favorite park, trail, forest or recreation area, or to try a new activity.

Find a full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps by visiting the DNR’s website. Reserve a shelter or campsite through the DNR’s online booking system. Before heading to a state park, trail or waterbody near you, here are some helpful things to know:

STATE PARKS

Vehicle admission stickers will not be required.

All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Programs and events are posted online at the DNR’s website

TRAILS

All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails.

ATV, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails.

FISHING

BOAT LAUNCHES