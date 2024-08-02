Wisconsin State Fair unusual foods for fairgoers to sample

The Wisconsin State Fair is in full swing and many fairgoers are taking advantage of its delicious perks – including a wide variety of food, both traditional and exotic.

Those who regularly attend the fair say you can't leave without trying some corn on the cob, funnel cakes, a baked potato or maybe the pork chop sandwich.

But then again, fairgoers might be inclined to try something more unusual – like a cricket cookie sandwich or a drink that has crickets, worms, ants and a scorpion.

"Are you going to try crickets or the bug juice or both?" asked FOX6's Abril Preciado.

"Both. I got to wash it down," answered Alex Attiah, fairgoer.

Alex Attiah

And then he took a bite of the cookie sandwich.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Mmmm, really good. It's sweet and savory with a crunch on the bugs – and you can definitely taste the chocolate chunks that are in the cookie," Attiah said.

Bugs weren't the only out of the ordinary cuisine one some fairgoers' wish lists. There were also alligator tacos.

"It's got the sweet and the salty. It's good," said one fairgoer.

And then brace yourself – there's also The Claw.

"It tastes like ribs, it's good though," said another fairgoer.

There's also gator nuggets – something plenty of people have seen on TikTok.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If you're not feeling as daring, you can always try the fair standards – like the corn and potatoes.