Wisconsin State Fair teams up with Hunger Task Force

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials announced on Wednesday, July 29 that it is teaming up with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo for a food donation drive on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

A news release says donations can be brought to the State Fair Park U.S. Cellular Main Gate area, entering through Gate 7 off Kearney Street. The first 10,000 participants who donate four cans of peaches or pears will receive one free ticket to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair. All participants who wish to receive their 2021 ticket must be present and are asked to stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.

Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO, issued this statement:

“Giving back to the community on opening day of the Fair has been a long-standing tradition, and there is no better way to commemorate what would have been opening day of the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair than by offering this opportunity for people to donate non-perishable food items in the fight against food insecurity. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo to keep this established tradition alive.”



Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force, stated:

“Everyone at Hunger Task Force misses the fun and comradery of the Wisconsin State Fair, however, the Fair has a serious side as well: collecting food for people in need. Join us in continuing this giving tradition by offering canned peaches and pears at this new donation drive. Together with Wells Fargo, we will collect food and assure that community hunger is addressed during these uncertain times. We look forward to seeing you—we will be smiling under those masks knowing that you still care!”

Tickets received at the donation drive can be used for the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair presented by U.S. Cellular taking place August 5 – 15, 2021. Tickets may be used for one admission valid for any single day August 5 -15, 2021. This promotion is valid on Thursday, August 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. only, or while supplies last.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Aug. 5 – 15.