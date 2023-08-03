Wisconsin State Fair opening day; runs Aug. 3-13

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 and run through Sunday, Aug. 13. As tradition, there will be dozens of rides, hundreds of foods, thousands of animals.

Returning food lovers can search the park for Sporkies and Drinkies finalists as well – the competitions highlighting some of the best the fair has to offer. Fans can also search for things to try using the Wisconsin State Fair Food Finder.

Bank Five Nine Amphitheater Headliners:

Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized

Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies

Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies

Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7

Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball

Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew

Friday, Aug. 11 Great White

Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer

Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy

The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just the headlining performers. New in 2023, the Kids from Wisconsin return to perform daily on the amphitheater stage. This fan-favorite tradition will be sure to delight Fairgoers of all ages. Another can’t-miss act, The Cleverlys return to the Amphitheater with their one-of-a-kind comedy and music blend. Find the full lineup here: WiStateFair.com.

