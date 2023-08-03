Wisconsin State Fair opening day; runs Aug. 3-13
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 and run through Sunday, Aug. 13. As tradition, there will be dozens of rides, hundreds of foods, thousands of animals.
Returning food lovers can search the park for Sporkies and Drinkies finalists as well – the competitions highlighting some of the best the fair has to offer. Fans can also search for things to try using the Wisconsin State Fair Food Finder.
Bank Five Nine Amphitheater Headliners:
- Thursday, Aug. 3 Journey Unauthorized
- Friday, Aug. 4 Here Come the Mummies
- Saturday, Aug. 5 Here Come the Mummies
- Sunday, Aug. 6 Geru y Su Legión 7
- Monday, Aug. 7 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Tuesday, Aug. 8 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- Wednesday, Aug. 9 Hairbangers Ball
- Thursday, Aug. 10 Too Hype Crew
- Friday, Aug. 11 Great White
- Saturday, Aug. 12 The Entertainer
- Sunday, Aug. 13 Pat McCurdy
The Bank Five Nine Amphitheater hosts more acts than just the headlining performers. New in 2023, the Kids from Wisconsin return to perform daily on the amphitheater stage. This fan-favorite tradition will be sure to delight Fairgoers of all ages. Another can’t-miss act, The Cleverlys return to the Amphitheater with their one-of-a-kind comedy and music blend. Find the full lineup here: WiStateFair.com.
