Wisconsin State Fair: 100 new foods, beverages for 2024

Thursday, July 11 is National State Fair Food Day – and the Wisconsin State Fair is celebrating the 100 new food and beverage options available to all fair goers for 2024. They include the family-sized Strawberry Funnel Cake Sandwich, Elote Dog, and Cream Puff Soda.

The 2024 edition of the fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 1 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 11. Before visiting State Fair, officials urge you to search for available food and beverage items with ease using the Food Finder on WiStateFair.com. Officials say the Food Finder is an online search engine created by Wisconsin State Fair staff that compiles all vendors and food and drink items found at the annual event. It is simple to operate and easy to use on-the-go.

Crazy Grazin' Day

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, fair officials invite you to try a variety of State Fair foods at reduced prices. These special offers allow you to dig into more dishes and drinks at wallet-friendly prices. View the Crazy Grazin’ Map to plan your meals and see what’s on the menu.

Foods on a Stick

With dozens of options like the classic Footlong Corn Dog to the innovative Spaghetti & Meatballs On-a-Stick, find these item easily on a dedicated Foods On-a-Stick page.

Deals & Discounts

You are invited to save when you purchase the Bargain Book and Cream Puff 6-packs online early.