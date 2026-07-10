The Brief Wisconsin State Fair will have more than 80 new food and beverage options. The Sporkies and Drinkies winners are yet to be announced. The 2026 fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 6 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 16.



The Wisconsin State Fair will feature more than 80 new food and beverage options when the event celebrates its 175th anniversary in August.

List of new Wisconsin State Fair foods, drinks

Local perspective:

New food and beverage options include the Bloody Mary Mac Daddy, Chimi-Brat-Changa and Smoked Pork Pierogi Sliders. There are also four new vendors this year.

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Wisconsin State Fair has a complete list of new foods on its website, so guests can plan ahead and hunt down where to find their favorite vendors. You can also check out the list below.

Curds, cream puffs and foods on-a-stick

The backstory:

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery’s award-winning cheese curds have been declared "The Official Cheese Curds of Wisconsin State Fair," organizers said. Ellsworth is the leading supplier for concession stands that batter and fry curds for the fair, but they'll also offer pre-packed fresh curds for the first time this year – available at the Brad & Harry's stand in five different flavors.

The Original Cream Puffs stand will bring back chocolate cream puffs this year. There will also be limited-edition "Fair-aschino Cherry" cream puffs in limited batches. The new flavor features maraschino cherries.

There will also be dozens of food on-a-stick options – including the classic footlong corn dog and a more innovate spaghetti and meatballs. The state fair has a dedicated "foods-on-a-stick: page of its website, too.

What are the Sporkies, Drinkies?

The Wisconsin State Fair announced its list of Sporkies and Drinkies finalists in April. A panel of judges – including FOX6's Derica Williams! – will crown the winners on Aug. 4.

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The Sporkies finalists are:

Bayou Crunch Cup – Exotic Meat Grill

Cream City Cone – WürstBar

Tinga Tango Chicharrones – Blue Moon Tavern at the Park

Porky Puff – Bud Pavillion

Deep-Fried Horchata Balls – Badger Bites

Sweet Lemon Berry Cheese Curds – Saz’s BBQ

Al Pastor Pizza – Charlie’s Pizza

Birria Flamin' Bombs – Fiesta Grill & Cantina

The Drinkies finalists are:

Hot Honey Chicken Lemonade – Deep-Fried Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick

Tilt-a-Spritz – Old Fashioned Sipper Club

Color-Changing Swamp Juice – All Things Jerky

Cookie Butter Coffee Float – Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts

When is the Wisconsin State Fair?

What's next:

The 2026 fair kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 6 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 16.

And fair fans should come hungry on Tuesday, Aug. 11. A variety of foods will be offered at reduced prices, with the fair's "Crazy Grain'" map set to go live on the fair's website in the coming weeks.

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The Wisconsin State Fair also has an $11 Meal Deal on more than 20 meal offerings. It's available every day of the fair.

Attendees can also score discounted tickets for a limited time. From now until 11:59 p.m. on July 19, adult admission is available for $17. It increases to $20 on July 20.