Wisconsin State Fair hiring, starting pay $13/hour: 'Enjoy the job'

article

The Wisconsin State Fair is a celebrated summer tradition for many people, but it can't happen without thousands of workers who help make everything run smoothly.

On Saturday, a hiring event was held at the Expo Center to help fill those positions.

"We consider ourselves the best 11 days of summer in August," said Samantha Dennis with Wisconsin State Fair. "We are everything amazing and iconic about living in Wisconsin."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

From food and fun, to animals and excitement, the Wisconsin State Fair is a summer staple.

"We go from a team of about 200 to 1,500 during the fair. We are hiring for our admissions department, public safety, facilities, guest services," Dennis said, "and Interstate Parking is our parking partner. They’re also hiring here today."

Wisconsin State Fair hiring event on Saturday, June 1.

"I just wanted to be one of the first to get in and be interviewed," said Rochelle Williams.

Williams said she applied for a courtesy cart driver position, which she has done before.

"It was just fun. I enjoyed it," Williams added.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The application and interview process wasn't new for everyone. There are a lot of people who come to work the Wisconsin State Fair year after year. For some, though, this will be their very first job.

"Kind of like my first time getting more of a real job. It’s kind of a new experience," said Grayson Mueller. Guest services and admissions caught his eye. "I want to have some fun. Earn some money."

"We go anywhere from $13 and up," Dennis said. "The other great thing that we instituted, if somebody wants to return year after year, we do have progression built in."

Related article

After a series of stations and interviews, people were hired on the spot. Williams is looking forward to being part of it all.

"Really to meet a lot of nice people and enjoy the job," added Williams.

If you missed out on Saturday’s job fair, don't worry. On June 11, Wisconsin State Fair will open its hiring center at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, which will be open a few times a week. Employees are required to be available to work all 11 days of the fair.