The 174th Wisconsin State Fair comes to a close on Sunday. Since 1851, Wisconsinites have gathered to celebrate the state's agrarian roots with food, music and commerce.

After a horribly muggy first night, the weather was beautiful for the fair's final day. The fairgrounds were packed with people – including two who got engaged.

State Fair employees told FOX6 that Saturday was the busiest day by far. Vendors said sales the past few days have been fantastic. One vendor, who is located indoors, said he likely had a record-breaking sales year.

There have been no major incidents either, employees said; everyone has been well-behaved.

"The crowd has been really respectful, I feel like people are being kind to one another, they're being patient," said State Fair Park's Kristi Chuckle. "I think the weather helps that, of course, but all around, our staff keeps saying that this has been a really great fair."

For anyone hoping to catch a glimpse, many animals were already gone by Sunday night.

The fair closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11.