Wisconsin State Fair: Darius Rucker on Main Stage Aug, 8, 2025

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, Nov. 19 that three-time GRAMMY Award winner, Darius Rucker, will bring his hits to the newly-titled Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $65 - $85. Each ticket includes admission to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the State Fair Park.

Tickets are available for pre-sale with the Friends of the Fair membership benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Get access to the pre-sale and become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

More about Bank Five Nine Main Stage

Meanwhile, fair officials also announced a new naming rights agreement for the State Fair Main Stage that will now be known as the Bank Five Nine Main Stage.

A news release says this multi-year agreement with Bank Five Nine ensures the stage will "shine as the premier entertainment destination throughout the 11-day State Fair, hosting a lineup of world-class entertainment from top country music acts to crowd-pleasing comedians and much more."

The Bank Five Nine Main Stage is located on the historic Milwaukee Mile Speedway during the run of the fair. Officials said, "Thanks to Bank Five Nine, each Main Stage ticket continues to be value-packed and includes State Fair admission."

Wisconsin State Fair and Bank Five Nine are looking forward to revealing the 2025 Main Stage headliners in the upcoming months. Stay tuned to hear more about these shows at WiStateFair.com.