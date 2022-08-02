Wisconsin State Fair: Check out the merchandise, food

Hunger Task Force at Wisconsin State Fair
Brhett Vickery has the details.
The Wisconsin State Fair is just days away! FOX6's Brhett Vickery is getting a look at all the fun and food.
The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.
State Fair Food
The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, will take place Aug. 4 – 14.
Wisconsin State Fair merchandise
FOX6's Brhett Vickery is getting a look at all the fun and food.
Wisconsin State Fair: What to know before you go
Brhett Vickery has the scoop.