Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies finalists revealed for 2022

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials revealed on Tuesday, June 28 The Sporkies finalists that will have State Fair vendors competing as they strive to win the coveted Golden Spork.

These eight finalists have been selected from 28 exciting entries. On Tuesday, August 2, a panel of local celebrity judges will choose the ultimate winner. The inspired dishes are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality, and of course, taste.

The finalists

Black Bean Burrito Balls – Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

A mixture of black beans, sweet corn, a plethora of cheeses, and spices combined into bite-sized spheres and breaded with a combination of spicy cheese curls and nacho cheese chips. Then, into the deep fryer the Black Bean Burrito Balls go! Served with zesty chile lime sauce.

Black Bean Burrito Balls

Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick – Freese’s Candy Shoppe

Fluffy brandy old fashioned infused cream is sandwiched between two graham crackers, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with white chocolate. The Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick is topped with the traditional old fashioned garnishes of fried orange and dried cherry.

Brandy Old Fashioned S'more on a Stick

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub’s Two Brothers nitro coffee goes to the next level when mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk. Add a cereal crust rimmed cup and top with delicious whipped cream to top off this delectable Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick – Bud Pavilion

Wanting something spicy, fun, and of course, on-a-stick, the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick was born. This deep-fried chicken skewer is breaded with a special seasoning blend and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and sprinkled with top-secret seasoning.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Chicken On-a-Stick

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos – Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos are completely deep-fried with pickles sandwiched together with cream cheese and freshly battered white cheddar cheese curds. Deep-fried to get that classic Richie’s crispy taco shell. They are topped with raspberry chipotle sauce and fresh greens.

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos

Peño Pretzel Popper Brat – Gertrude’s Pretzels

This masterpiece starts with a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst that is wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt, and fresh cut jalapeños. The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is baked and brushed with butter, then drizzled with white cheddar sauce, and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Peño Pretzel Popper Brat

Surf & Turf Sliders – Tropics

These sliders are piled high with marinated pulled pork cooked to perfection, a layer of tropical slaw, and Tropics’ signature pineapple mango salsa. The Surf & Turf Sliders are topped with hot, crispy coconut shrimp and smothered in a jalapeño aioli sauce, all on a fresh Hawaiian sweet roll bun.

Surf & Turf Sliders

The Sconnie Slugger – Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill

Highlighting the great state of Wisconsin, The Sconnie Slugger combines a locally made beer brat and cheese curds and then dipped in Cruller cornmeal batter. This play on a corn dog is deep-fried and topped with "dijonaise" and German sweet & sour cabbage.

The Sconnie Slugger

All food items entered will be available for purchase during the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. A massive 13-foot spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their Fair location(s).

In addition to the celebrity judges, one lucky individual has the chance to become a Sporkies judge. Known as the Sporkies Fairgoer Judge, this individual will get to sample all eight Sporkies finalist dishes ahead of the State Fair to select the ultimate winner. To enter, individuals must submit their dream Fair food recipe by Friday, July 1.