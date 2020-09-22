Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin state agencies cut $300M, including $45M at UW System

By AP author
Published 
News
Associated Press
article

State capitol building in Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million, including $45 million at the University of Wisconsin System, under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers in July called on agencies to cut $250 million from their current budgets.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

His administration on Tuesday announced that state agencies would be returning $300 million to the state budget, $50 million more than what was sought. That is in addition to $70 million in cuts Evers made for the previous budget year, which ended on June 30.

Gov. Evers extends Wisconsin mask mandate until Nov. 21
slideshow

Gov. Evers extends Wisconsin mask mandate until Nov. 21

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday extended a statewide mask mandate until Nov. 21.

UW Health experts: Busting mask myths one question at a time
slideshow

UW Health experts: Busting mask myths one question at a time

Health experts are helping you separate fact from fiction when it comes to wearing a mask.

Amid unemployment delays, Wisconsin DWD secretary resigns
slideshow

Amid unemployment delays, Wisconsin DWD secretary resigns

The DWD has cased unprecedented unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release stated, far exceeding Great Recession levels.