Wisconsin spring primary: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more

The spring primary in Wisconsin is taking place Tuesday, Feb. 21. Voters will help decide what is on the ballot for the spring election on April 4. Polls open at 7 a.m.

The biggest race in the statewide primary is for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. There are four candidates running – Jennifer Durrow, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell, and Janet Protasiewicz. The top two will face off in April.

Additonally, former State Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) retired last year after 32 years in office. The race for her seat could determine whether Republicans get a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. Janel Brandtjen, Dan Knodl, and Van Mobley are all running for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin – who does not have a primary opponent.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:

A photo ID is required to vote in the state of Wisconsin. Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver's license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is no separate "voter ID." A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. Anyone unsure if their identification meets the requirements should visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website to check.