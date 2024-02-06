Wisconsin spring primary; early voting begins Feb. 6 in Milwaukee

Early voting begins Tuesday, Feb. 6 in Milwaukee for the 2024 Wisconsin spring primary. It ends Saturday, Feb. 17.

"With early voting, we’re still seeing so many residents prefer to get it done ahead of time. Especially in February, you never know, it might snow. So taking care of that ahead of time, so they’re not tied down just to one day to cast their ballot," said Claire Woodall, City of Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director.

You can cast your ballots during the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Zeidler Municipal Building, the Capitol Drive Voting Center, and Zablocki Library.

You can also vote at Washington Park Library, Tippecanoe Library, and Good Hope Library during the week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"This is our first time at the Capitol Drive voting center. We were at Midtown, but there was a change due to new ownership and our space being occupied by a new tenant. This is our busiest early voting site, so we wanted to make sure we found a space large enough, so we don’t have unnecessary lines and there’s a convenient option," said Woodall.