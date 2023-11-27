Wisconsin Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day: Nov. 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE - Monday, November 27 has been proclaimed as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin. It serves as a reminder to motorists to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.
Wisconsin allows flashing green warning lights on county or municipal maintenance vehicles – in addition to red or amber lights. The green warning lights are meant to increase safety, enhance driver awareness and improve visibility of maintenance vehicles.
Motorists can thank Wisconsin snowplow drivers by staying safe on the road this winter:
- Before traveling, visit 511wi.gov to check road conditions, live video from traffic cameras and possible incidents. Download the 511 Wisconsin mobile app to "know before you go."
- Buckle up, phone down. Every trip, every time.
- Watch the road ahead and allow plenty of following distance.
- Most traffic crashes in winter are caused by drivers going too fast for conditions. Posted speed limits apply when travel conditions are ideal. Drivers are advised to slow down when roads are slick or visibility is reduced.
- Stay at least 200 feet behind a working snowplow. Make sure that you can see the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you.
- If you must pass, be careful. Snowplows often create a cloud of snow that can obscure vision. Remember that road conditions in front of the plow will likely be worse.
- Don’t be over-confident if you operate a four-wheel or all-wheel-drive vehicle. They still require a considerable distance to stop on slick roadways.
- During major winter storms, postpone or cancel your trip. Stranded motorists and vehicles become hazards that interfere with snow removal efforts.