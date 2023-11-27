Wisconsin Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day: Nov. 27, 2023

article

Monday, November 27 has been proclaimed as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin. It serves as a reminder to motorists to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to complete their jobs safely.

Wisconsin allows flashing green warning lights on county or municipal maintenance vehicles – in addition to red or amber lights. The green warning lights are meant to increase safety, enhance driver awareness and improve visibility of maintenance vehicles.

Motorists can thank Wisconsin snowplow drivers by staying safe on the road this winter: