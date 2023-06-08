Wisconsin shared revenue deal reached; funds local governments, schools

Intense negotiations have led to a deal on shared revenue in Wisconsin. The deal would allow Milwaukee County and city leaders to approve an increased sales tax. That has been a big sticking point in negotiations: who should approve the increase?

A bill the Wisconsin Assembly already passed would allow Milwaukee County and city voters to vote on a referendum. They would be the ones to decide whether to raise the county sales tax and add a city sales tax.

However, city and county leaders wanted to decide themselves.

After weeks of negotiations on a path forward, Speaker Vos on Wednesday, June 7, gave the governor a deadline of the rest of the week to reach a deal, or he suggested they would just strip out the Milwaukee sales tax proposal from their larger shared revenue bill. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu then said the deadline was Wednesday for the governor to accept the GOP’s "last and best" offer.

The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill with the sales tax proposal last month that would also send every community more shared revenue. That boost would still to go Milwaukee, but if the agreement isn’t reached with the Democratic governor, then Republicans said they would move ahead without the sales tax component.

Milwaukee leaders, including Mayor Cavalier Johnson, have said they need the sales tax money to avert a fiscal crisis by 2025, that they said would force them to make drastic cuts. All that potential sales tax money would help the city deal with ballooning pension costs, one of the biggest problems for the city

This is a developing story.