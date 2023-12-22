Wisconsin sex assaults; Shane Stanger sentenced, 40+ years in prison

A man authorities call a sexual predator was sentenced in Racine County on Friday, Dec. 22 to more than 40 years in prison plus extended supervision.

This is a case that goes back several years. Shane Stanger was charged in 2021, but some of the crimes of which he was accused date back nearly a decade.

"I am extremely sorry for the crimes I have committed," Stanger told the Racine County judge prior to sentencing.

Stanger, 48, appeared on Friday for sentencing in a Racine County courtroom.

"There is no one to blame here, but Shane Stanger," said Jessica Lynott, Racine County Assistant District Attorney.

"There is a plethora of sexual, abusive, violation of trust behavior here," said Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle.

The case against the Iowa man originally began after a person found videos of them being sexually assaulted on Stanger's laptop. Investigators later found more videos of multiple victims – showering, using the restroom, recorded without their permission.

"These weren’t spontaneous acts, these weren’t crimes of desperation, these were calculated plans to record intimate images," Lynott said.

They included images from a restaurant where Stanger worked.

"What teenagers at a restaurant could have done to deserve being videotaped while using the bathroom," Lynott said.

"If I could turn back the hands of time, and change my actions, I would do it in a heartbeat," Stanger said.

Stanger was also convicted of child pornography possession.

"Completely and utter disgusting, abusive, horrific torture to children," Judge Boyle said.

Judge Boyle said child pornography often involves victims the perpetrator does not know, but not here.

"Need I say more," the judge said.

Stanger originally faced more than 200 charges related to this case. He has a pending sexual assault case in Forest County.