Wisconsin Rustic Roads; lightly-traveled, back roads worth checking out

With autumn right around the corner, Wisconsin officials are inviting you to get out and go for a drive or ride on one of the state's Rustic Roads.

There are more than 120 Department of Transportation-designated Rustic Roads in Wisconsin. They are lightly-traveled, back roads that show off native plants, lakes, bluffs, historical markers and more.

The Rustic Roads cover 750 miles in 61 counties. Some routes cover just a couple of miles – making a fun and easy detour.

"This is the brain child, the Rustic Roads, of a Racine County Highway Commissioner Earl Skagen and his idea was to stop focusing on the destination, but enjoy the journey," said Liat Bonneville, DOT Rustic Roads Coordinator.

Southeast Wisconsin has more Rustic Roads than any other part of the state. You are invited to learn more about Wisconsin's Rustic Roads online or check out the 2023 Rustic Roads guide.

