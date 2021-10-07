Wisconsin Rustic Roads interactive maps; just released
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Thursday, Oct. 7 that Rustic Roads are now available as geographical information system (GIS) maps.
A news release says this latest map is one of many interactive, easy-to-use maps prepared for WisDOT. Whether it is finding the newest Rustic Road (Rustic Road 123 in Winnebago County) or evaluating construction opportunities for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.
Other interactive maps include:
- Adopt-A-Highway segments and opportunities
- Crash statistics
- Asphalt pricing
- Future construction projects
- Weight restrictions
- Traffic counts
